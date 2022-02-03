BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman was sentenced to 85 years in prison Thursday for her role in the fatal shooting of a man during a drug robbery at a motel in Ballantine, a community northeast of Billings.

China Rose Dawn Davis was convicted in September under the state’s felony murder law for the November 2019 death of Carl Archer Jr.

Under the felony murder law, anyone responsible for a forcible felony that leads to the death of another person is also legally responsible for the person’s death.

Davis told investigators she planned to rob Archer of some drugs because he owed her for driving him to Nevada and back.