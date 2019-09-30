Montana’s Governor Declares a Winter Storm Emergency

CBS NEWS (GREAT FALLS, MT)– 10-million Americans are still under threat of what could be a historic snowstorm.

Montana’s Governor is declaring a “winter storm emergency” tonight after more than three feet of heavy, wet snow slammed the state.

Watches and warnings have been posted across the region.

Montana’s early winter storm blasted the city of Great Falls with more than a foot of September snow that covered the streets and made driving difficult.

Sgt. Wade Palen is with the Montana Highway Patrol.

He says, “My recommendation is to stay off the road if you can. Biggest challenges are overnight the roads will freeze again so they’ll become more ice-covered.”

Closer to the mountains, snow measured in feet, piled high outside homes. High winds knocked down trees, and at one point thousands lost power.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Don Britton says, “I have never seen a September snow like this.”

Britton has lived in Great Falls for more than 40 years. He says this storm is a record-breaker.

He says it broke a record set back in 1934.

Britton explains, “That was a 3-day record of over 13 inches of snow. We’ve already had over 14 inches of snow in two days, so that record is pretty much obliterated.”

The snowstorm also hit parts of Idaho, and in Spokane, Washington, this is the first time they’ve recorded snow on this date since they started keeping records back in 1881.

Forecasters expect the winter weather to continue through the night.

Britton adds, “Hunker down. Stay warm. And try to avoid travel.”

The storm is expected to move out of the area by early tomorrow morning. Some schools will be closed on Monday. But all of the snow is expected to melt by the end of the week, and everyone here can get back to fall.

We checked in on some other snow totals for the state: Just Southwest of Augusta, Montana they’re reporting 25 inches, and in Browning, they’re already reporting 48.

Overnight, North Dakota saw the first snowfall of the year. Both Burke and Divide Counties had light dustings.