Montana’s most populous county to implement coronavirus restrictions

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s most populous county is set to implement new restrictions in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus as the CEO of one hospital in Billings warned healthcare workers are overwhelmed.

Rising cases in Flathead County have led the health department to recommend similar restrictions.

Yellowstone County health officer John Felton told the Billings Chamber of Commerce last week that he would restrict bar and restaurant capacity to 50% and limit gatherings to no more than 25 people, inside or outside.

Montana reported 423 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 94 in Flathead County and 81 in Yellowstone County.

Nearly 300 people are hospitalized.

