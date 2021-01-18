Montana’s National Bison Range transferred to tribes

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this June 25, 2003, file photo, bison wander along a hillside at the National Bison Range near Moiese, Mont. Federal officials have transferred the range to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. (AP Photo/Jack Sullivan, File)

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Red Sleep Mountain has begun its official return to the Flathead Indian Reservation after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Friday signed papers transferring the National Bison Range to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Tribal Chairwoman Shelly Fyant says the transfer returned care of the bison to the people who had made it a mainstay of their culture.

The transfer was included in a spending bill signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.

Tribal spokesman Robert McDonald says the public will see little change on the 18,800-acre wildlife refuge covering Red Sleep Mountain south of Pablo.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/18

Light & scattered snow today and tonight

NDC JAN 18

After the Whistle: Jocelyn Julson

Plays of the week

Dickinson Gymnastics

Rapid testing at Minot schools

Recycling coming to Minot?

Healthcare workers give update

Turtle Mountain vaccine plan

Live art in Minot

Class B Basketball

High school hockey

Hockey

College Track

Wrestling

Barriers to Justice

Meet the new City Manager

Comeback story

UMary Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Latest Stories

More Local News