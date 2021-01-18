Montana’s National Bison Range transferred to tribes

FILE- In this June 25, 2003, file photo, bison wander along a hillside at the National Bison Range near Moiese, Mont. Federal officials have transferred the range to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. (AP Photo/Jack Sullivan, File)

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Red Sleep Mountain has begun its official return to the Flathead Indian Reservation after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt on Friday signed papers transferring the National Bison Range to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.

Tribal Chairwoman Shelly Fyant says the transfer returned care of the bison to the people who had made it a mainstay of their culture.

The transfer was included in a spending bill signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020.

Tribal spokesman Robert McDonald says the public will see little change on the 18,800-acre wildlife refuge covering Red Sleep Mountain south of Pablo.