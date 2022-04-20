Wilton Public School District is celebrating Month of The Military Child and this week support is being shown inside the classroom.

“We just kind of show that we support military families, raise awareness, kind of get people thinking of the struggles that military families do face. They move schools a lot, they miss their families a lot,” Wilton Public School Counselor Amy Johnson said.

When active duty service members of students are sent away it sometimes greatly impacts them emotionally.

“Being deployed or having to move all the time, it’s just a way to show the military kids that we’re thinking of them,” Johnson said.

Colton Nielsen is a fifth-grader enrolled at Wilton, with two family members, his father who has served, and his brother who is currently serving in the military.

Colton said the memories he and his brother share are important to him.

“All the stuff he gave me, I usually put around the room where I look a lot so when I’m bored, I can just look up there and see and remember him,” Colton said.

Colton’s brother, Mason Nielsen, also misses his brother.

“He’s been able to call regularly and so I can hear his voice and talk to him and see how he’s doing,” Mason said.

He’s inspired to follow in the family’s footsteps and plans to join the service.



“Either Navy or Marines,” Mason said.

This is just a way to give back to military children allowing them to be recognized for all the hard work their parents in the service are doing.