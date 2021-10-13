Moorhead officials raise tobacco age, ban flavored products

FILE – This Aug. 28, 2017 file photo shows cigarettes displayed on a store shelf in New York. With a new law enacted in December 2019, anyone under 21 can no longer legally buy cigarettes, cigars or any other tobacco products in the U.S. It also applies to electronic cigarettes and vaping products that heat a liquid containing nicotine. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — City officials in Moorhead have raised the legal age to buy tobacco products and banned all flavored tobacco products from stores.

KFGO reports that the City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday to adopt an ordinance that raises the legal age from 18-21 and bars all flavored products from licensed stores, including methanol cigarettes, flavored chewing or smokeless tobacco, e-cigarettes and vape juices.

The ordinance brings the city into compliance with a federal law that raises the minimum legal sales age for all tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Alderman Matt Gilbertson cast the lone dissenting vote, saying prohibition doesn’t work and people will just cross into North Dakota to buy tobacco in Fargo.