More settlements in lawsuit over controlled burn turned wildfire in ND, SD

(AP) — Settlements from a lawsuit over a 2013 prescribed burn that became a wildfire on the South Dakota and North Dakota border have now cost the federal government nearly $900,000.

Two more settlements were filed last week in federal court, bringing the number of resolved claims to nine.

The deals were for $170,000 to the Diamond Acre Trust and $7,500 to Jamie Herman. More settlements are likely.

The suit remains open for four plaintiffs, all of whom were not able to come to terms during a settlement conference last month.

The legal actions are a result of the Pautre Fire, started as a prescribed burn on April 3, 2013, by U.S. Forest Service employees in the Lemmon area, near the border of South Dakota and North Dakota.

The burn was intended to cover 210 acres of federally owned land. Instead, the blaze got out of control and burned 3,519 acres of federal land and 7,160 acres of privately owned land, covering nearly 11,000 acres, or 17 square miles.

