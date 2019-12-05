More than 140,000 die from measles as cases surge worldwide

Worldwide more than 140,000 people died from measles in 2018, according to new estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most deaths were among children under 5 years of age.

“The fact that any child dies from a vaccine-preventable disease like measles is frankly an outrage and a collective failure to protect the world’s most vulnerable children,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

“To save lives, we must ensure everyone can benefit from vaccines – which means investing in immunization and quality health care as a right for all.”

Recently published evidence said that contracting the measles virus can have further long-term health impacts, with the virus damaging the immune system’s memory for months or even years following infection.

This ‘immune amnesia’ leaves survivors vulnerable to other potentially deadly diseases, like influenza or severe diarrhea, by harming the body’s immune defenses.

Babies and very young children are at greatest risk from measles infections, with potential complications including pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), as well as a lifelong disability — permanent brain damage, blindness or hearing loss.

WHO said measles is preventable through vaccination, but vaccination rates globally have stagnated for almost a decade.

WHO and UNICEF estimated that 86% of children globally received the first dose of measles vaccine through their country’s routine vaccination services in 2018, and fewer than 70% received the second recommended dose.

WHO recommended that 95% vaccination coverage with two doses of measles vaccine is needed in each country and all communities to protect populations from the disease.

This year, the U.S. reported its highest number of cases in 25 years, while four countries in Europe: Albania, Czechia, Greece and the United Kingdom, lost their measles elimination status in 2018 following protracted outbreaks of the disease.

This happens if measles re-enter a country after it has been declared eliminated and if the transmission is sustained continuously in the country for more than a year, WHO said.

“We are alarmed at the increase in measles in the U.S. and around the globe— but there is hope,” said Gail McGovern, President & CEO, American Red Cross.

“Measles outbreaks are entirely preventable through strong systems that ensure no child misses lifesaving vaccines.”

Poorest countries are the hardest hit, but measles remains a staggering global challenge, WHO said.

Estimating the total number of cases and deaths globally and by region, the report finds that the worst impacts of measles were in sub-Saharan Africa, where many children have persistently missed out on vaccination.

In 2018, the most affected countries — the countries with the highest incidence rate of the disease — were Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Liberia, Madagascar, Somalia and Ukraine. These five countries accounted for almost half of all measles cases worldwide.

“We’ve had a safe and effective measles vaccine for over 50 years,” said Dr. Robert Linkins, Branch Chief of Accelerated Disease Control and Vaccine Preventable Disease Surveillance at the CDC, and Chair of the Measles & Rubella Initiative.

“These estimates remind us that every child everywhere needs – and deserves — this life-saving vaccine. We must turn this trend around and stop these preventable deaths by improving measles vaccine access and coverage.”

The Measles & Rubella Initiative (M&RI) – which includes the American Red Cross, CDC, UNICEF, the United Nations Foundation and WHO – as well as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, are helping countries respond to measles outbreaks, such as through emergency vaccination campaigns.

In addition to immunizing against measles, outbreak response also includes efforts to reduce the risk of death through timely treatment, especially for related complications like pneumonia.

“It is a tragedy that the world is seeing a rapid increase in cases and deaths from a disease that is easily preventable with a vaccine,” said Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

“While hesitancy and complacency are challenges to overcome, the largest measles outbreaks have hit countries with weak routine immunization and health systems. We must do better at reaching the most vulnerable, and that will be a fundamental focus of Gavi’s next five-year period.”