More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Home Depot continues to capitalize on the desire of homeowners to improve their houses during the pandemic, with fiscal third-quarter sales surging 23% and beating Wall Street’s view. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage.

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website. About 182,000 of them were sold in the U.S. and 8,800 were sold in Canada.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said owners of the fans should stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades that aren’t secure.

King of Fans, which makes the ceiling fans, said it will replace any of the faulty ones for free.

KX News Trending Stories