More than 2,000 in US diagnosed in vaping illness outbreak

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman using a vaping device exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, that new government figures show more than 2,000 Americans have come down with vaping-related illnesses. Illnesses have occurred in every state but Alaska. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New government figures show more than 2,000 people have been diagnosed with vaping illnesses in the still-unsolved U.S. outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said 2,051 confirmed and probable cases have been reported. Illnesses have occurred in every state but Alaska. Forty people in 24 states have died.

The outbreak appears to have started in March. No single ingredient or vaping device has been linked to all the illnesses. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

Health officials urge people to avoid vaping, particularly products containing THC and purchased off the street.

The CDC said it tallied 39 deaths as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. Massachusetts reported an additional death Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/7"

A Brief Warm-Up Before A Bigger Cool Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Brief Warm-Up Before A Bigger Cool Down"

Ataxia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ataxia"

Flasher Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Volleyball"

Williston Remembers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Remembers"

Veterans Voices: Bob Albrecht

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Bob Albrecht"

HS Swim

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim"

Century

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century"

Kidder Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder Co"

Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helmets"

Turkeys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turkeys"

Manslaughter Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manslaughter Charge"

HS Swim & Dive

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Swim & Dive"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/6"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Ornaments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ornaments"

Crosswalks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosswalks"

Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales"

1 Year Later

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 Year Later"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge