More than 52K Hasbro water guns sold at Target recalled due to lead concerns

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

More than 52,000 Hasbro water guns sold at Target are being recalled due to lead concerns.

The guns in question: the Super Soaker XP 20 and the Super Soaker XP 30.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the decorative sticker on the water tank of the toys have lead levels in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban.

Hasbro says a manufacturer got the stickers from an “unauthorized supplier” with Hasbro’s consent.

Lead exposure in kids can lead to impaired cognition and behavioral disorders and other health effects, and is toxic if ingested.

The commission says no injuries have been reported.

The commission urges customers to immediately take the toy away from kids and get in touch with Hasbro on how to get a full refund.

