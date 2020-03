Most airlines could be bankrupt by May

A plane carrying evacuees from the virus zone in China lands at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in San Diego. One of two jets carrying Americans fleeing the virus zone in China landed Wednesday morning at Miramar after first landing at an Air Force base in Northern California. Some will be quarantined at a hotel on the base for 14 days while others will be quarantined at a Southern California military base, officials said. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The coronavirus is making the airline industry so sick, many major carriers may go bankrupt.

One consultancy is projecting most airlines in the world will be out of money by the end of May. Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier, Ryanair, said on Monday it will ground most of its fleet over the next seven to 10 days.

That follows the biggest cutback by Delta in its history and United Airlines cut its capacity in half. The three major airline alliances joined forces Monday calling for government help.

Oneworld, Skyteam and Star Alliance together represent nearly 60 airlines. One of their biggest demands is asking about airport operators to waive fees like landing charges. However, airport operators are also losing revenue from the downturn in air traffic and may need help themselves.

Even with government bail-outs, industry observers believe some airlines will continue to face financial problems.

Airlines plan to request a $50 billion aid package from the U.S. government. That’s according to an industry group.