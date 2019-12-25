You’ve read the news… You’ve seen what’s trending… But do you know how to say everything properly?

A group of people who write captioning for television broadcasts helped come up with the most mispronounced words of 2019.

The site of the worst nuclear accident wasn’t Chur-no-bull… it’s actually pronounced Chair-no-bull.

And the proper way to address teen activist and Time magazine’s person of the year is Gray-tah Toon-Bairk.

The often purple-haired soccer champ who won the world title for the U.S. is Meh-gan Ruh-pee-noh.

No-tuhr Dame may be OK for the Fighting Irish… But the French church that partially burned down is pronounced No-truh Dahm.

And with the polling surge he’s seen, you better learn to say his name.

Mayor Pete’s last name is pronounced Boot-ij-ij.

We won’t even mention all the ways some of you got that one wrong…

But then… Barack Obama was also tough at first.