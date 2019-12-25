Most mispronounced words of 2019

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

You’ve read the news… You’ve seen what’s trending… But do you know how to say everything properly?

A group of people who write captioning for television broadcasts helped come up with the most mispronounced words of 2019.

The site of the worst nuclear accident wasn’t Chur-no-bull… it’s actually pronounced Chair-no-bull.

And the proper way to address teen activist and Time magazine’s person of the year is Gray-tah Toon-Bairk.

The often purple-haired soccer champ who won the world title for the U.S. is Meh-gan Ruh-pee-noh.

No-tuhr Dame may be OK for the Fighting Irish… But the French church that partially burned down is pronounced No-truh Dahm.

And with the polling surge he’s seen, you better learn to say his name.

Mayor Pete’s last name is pronounced Boot-ij-ij.

We won’t even mention all the ways some of you got that one wrong…

But then… Barack Obama was also tough at first.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-25-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-25-19"

Dickinson ready to use size

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson ready to use size"

Beulah looking for three-peat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah looking for three-peat"

Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan's KleinKnecht undefeated"

Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Tuesday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Which Day Presents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Which Day Presents"

Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Christmas Eve #OneMinuteForecast"

Traditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traditions"

Community Supper

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community Supper"

VFW Christmas Eve

Thumbnail for the video titled "VFW Christmas Eve"

Holiday Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Workers"

Bismarck Firefighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Firefighters"

RSV Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "RSV Season"

Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezing Drizzle & Snow Chances Could Create Slick Holiday Travel"

Ice Rinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Rinks"

Legacy Remains unbeaten

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Remains unbeaten"

Tribal Census

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Census"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Flashers Girls Basketball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flashers Girls Basketball Team"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge