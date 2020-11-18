Most of advisory group quits over permit for Line 3 pipeline

National News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Twelve of 17 members of a group that advises the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on environmental justice issues have resigned over a permit for the controversial Enbridge Energy oil replacement project.

The Environmental Justice Advisory Group delivered the letter Monday in protest of the agency’s approval last week of a key water quality permit for the Line 3 project.

The group wrote they are submitting their “collective and public resignation” because they “cannot continue to legitimize and provide cover for the MPCA’s war on Black and brown people.”

Minnesota Public Radio News reports the permit approval paves the way for construction to begin on the final portion of the project, perhaps as soon as next month.

Line 3 runs from Alberta across North Dakota and Minnesota to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

