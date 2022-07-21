FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Loved ones say the motorcyclist who was struck by a speeding pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash on a North Dakota interstate Tuesday is making significant progress in recovering from life-threatening injuries.

Eric O’Meara was headed south on Interstate 29 when he was hit from behind by the pickup truck.

The pickup driver sped off.

O’Meara, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, has been hospitalized in intensive care since the crash.

O’Meara has broken ribs, road rash and a severe concussion and was placed on a ventilator.

According to officials, the pickup driver later fired at a state trooper after crashing into another vehicle on the interstate.

The trooper shot and injured the suspect.