Multiple Microsoft services down across U.S.

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

RENTON, WA – MAY 4: Microsoft products are on display at a Fry’s electronic store May 4, 2007 in Renton, Washington. Microsoft stocks rose on Friday as they considered a merger with Yahoo. (Photo by Kevin P. Casey/Getty Images)

Users of several different Microsoft services reported problems Monday afternoon, according to website Downdetector.com.

The outages appeared to affect users across the country.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” Microsoft said in a tweet.

The affected products include Office 365, Outlook, Teams, Azure, OneDrive and SharePoint.

Reports appeared to come in shortly after 2 p.m. PST.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/28

ATW: Bismarck Bobcats Interview

ATW: David Tries Tennis

ATW: Linton-HMB Football Mic'd Up

CFPB Council

Garrison Officer

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/28

Monday's Forecast: Seasonable temperatures & breezy

Road to Recovery: From loss and pain to real joy

NDC SEPT 28

Top plays of the week

Minot property taxes: possible increase in 2021

Robert One Minute 9-27

Bismarck hospital capacity

Local reaction to the US Supreme Court nomination

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-27-20

WDA Swimming

Class B Volleyball

WDA Soccer

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss