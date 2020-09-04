Mustang Ranch brothel in Las Vegas eligible for COVID-19 relief grant, too

FILE – This Friday, July 1, 2005, file photo, shows the Mustang Ranch in the Truckee River canyon near Patrick, Nev. The legal brothel in northern Nevada is eligible to apply for a small business grant under a federal coronavirus relief package, county officials have decided. The Mustang Ranch, the only brothel in Storey County, is owned by a county commissioner, Lance Gilman. Local governments are allowed to use their share of the $150 billion in state and local government aid in the CARES Act to offer grants reimbursing businesses for costs related to the pandemic and the shutdown. (AP Photo/Debra Reid, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Local officials have decided the famed Mustang Ranch brothel outside Reno, Nevada, is eligible to apply for small business grants as part of money governments received under a federal coronavirus relief package.

Storey County, where the brothel is located, plans to offer grants of up to $3,000.

It’s unclear how the Mustang Ranch intends to use its grant. The sex workers in the brothels are typically independent contractors, not employees.

Owner Lance Gillman told the Reno Gazette Journal that outside of independent contractors, he has 45 employees, and estimates he’s lost more than $11 million in revenue and expenses since the March state-ordered closure.

