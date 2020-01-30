N.D. parents sue after daughter sickened in Sisseton pool

(AP) — Two North Dakota parents are suing the City of Sisseton and others, claiming their young daughter got sick after swimming in the local pool and suffered permanent kidney damage.

A federal lawsuit filed by Christopher and Katie Cameron of West Fargo says the 8-year-old girl was diagnosed with E.coli at the Sanford Fargo Medical Center a few days after swimming in the Sisseton pool last July.

The lawsuit claims at least four other children were sickened as well. The South Dakota Department of Health says a definitive source of the illness was not identified.