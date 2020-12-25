NASA Astronauts details their mission, discuss being in space for Christmas

National News

by: Michael Geheren and Aaron Nolan

Posted: / Updated:

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (NewsNation Now) — NewsNation Now anchor Aaron Nolan spoke with two NASA astronauts live aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday.

Expedition 64 Flight Engineers Shannon Walker and Victor Glover talked about their time aboard the space station, explained the science they’re working on during the mission and showed us what microgravity is like.

Walker has already been to the space station in 2010, where her mission lasted 163 days. She returned to the space station in November as part of Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon.

This is Glover’s first time in space. He was also aboard the historic SpaceX Crew Dragon mission.

Shannon Walker (PH.D) NASA Astronaut
Victor J. Glover, Jr. (Commander, U.S. Navy) NASA Astronaut

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

