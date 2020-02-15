NASA sets sights on Venus exploration

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NASA has picked four new mission proposals to study our solar system. One of the targets is Venus.

The “Davinci-Plus” proposal aims to analyze Venus’ atmosphere for clues as to how it formed and evolved, and whether it ever had an ocean.

The “Veritas” proposal is geared toward mapping Venus’ surface and figuring out why it developed so differently than the Earth. “Veritas,” “Davinci-Plus” and the other two mission concepts will go under development within NASA’s Discovery program.

Under Discovery, scientists and engineers put together teams to come up with planetary science missions aimed at improving knowledge of the solar system.

Final selections will be made next year, with up to two mission concepts continuing in development toward flight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

