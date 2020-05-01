Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

NASA to public: Please stay away from SpaceX manned launch on May 27

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 8, 2011 file photo, spectators watch the space shuttle Atlantis lift off from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla. Atlantis was the 135th and final space shuttle launch for NASA. On Friday, May 1, 2020, NASA and SpaceX urged everyone to stay home for the first home launch of astronauts in nearly a decade, coming up later in the month, because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA and SpaceX on Friday urged everyone to stay home for the first home launch of astronauts in nearly a decade because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Top officials warned the public against traveling to Florida for the May 27 launch of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station.

It will be the first launch of astronauts from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in nine years — ever since the last space shuttle flight in 2011. It also will be the first attempt by a private company to fly astronauts to orbit.

For space space shuttle launches, hundreds of thousands of people would descend on Kennedy Space Center and nearby beaches, said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

“The challenge that we’re up against right now is we want to keep everybody safe,” he said. “And so we’re asking people not to travel to the Kennedy Space Center, and I will tell you that makes me sad to even say it. Boy, I wish we could make this into something really spectacular.”

Bridenstine urged the public to watch the launch online or on TV from home.

“We don’t want an outbreak,” of COVID-19, he told reporters.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell agreed it’s a shame more people won’t be able to enjoy the launch from Florida. But she encouraged people to “be there for the ride with us.”

“We’ll be together in spirit more so than in physical space,” she said.

After the shuttle program ended, NASA turned to private companies to deliver cargo and ferry astronauts to the space station. In the meantime, Russian Soyuz capsules have been the sole means of crew transportation to the orbiting lab. Boeing also is working to launch astronauts under NASA’s commercial crew program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?"

Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1"

Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions"

Stem Student Honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stem Student Honored"

Williston Gift Card FB Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gift Card FB Group"

Shelter Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Program"

Ethanol Producers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Producers"

Eviction Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eviction Debate"

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Standing Rock Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Track & Field"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

#InThisTogetherND

Thumbnail for the video titled "#InThisTogetherND"

Capstone Projects Online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capstone Projects Online"

Coal Documentary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Documentary"

Powerball Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powerball Winner"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

Where to report severe weather damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where to report severe weather damage"

How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?"

Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge