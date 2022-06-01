June is National Candy Month in the United States- a time to celebrate (among other things) the huge candy industry that not only spreads across the country, but the entire world.

The average American consumes chocolate, or some other form of candy, about two to three times a week, with an average of 40 extra calories and one teaspoon of added sugar per day. Add in outliers with a sweet tooth and multiply it by the number of people in the US, and that adds up to an entire mountain of the sugary stuff.

With such a major industry, it only makes sense they have their own association and lobbying group: the National Confectioner’s Association serves as the leading trade organization for sweets in the states, employing over 57,000 workers in 1,600 factories across the US with more than $37 billion in sales every year. While you’d think their chocolate business would melt in the heat of summer, if anything, the candy industry only grows over the midyear holidays.

According to the National Confectioners’ Association’s 2022 State of Treating Report, 71% of Americans state that their summer plans involve some form of candy, chocolate, or other sweet treat. The numbers are especially notable for those planning on leaving the comfort of their home for the summer, with 63% of beachgoers, 76% of campers, and a whopping 83% of people taking road trips planning on bringing some sugary support on their travels.

Even the type of sweet we pick can help beat the heat: the report also shows that certain flavors and types of candy are more common depending on the season. For summer road trips and outings, gummies, taffy and chocolate are most commonly chosen, with fruity flavors — especially watermelon, cherry and strawberry — serving as the most popular during the season.

In a press release this morning, John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association , told KX News that “National Candy Month is a moment for candy-lovers across the country to celebrate all that makes the summer months so special and the fun role that candy plays in enriching those experiences. Candy has a way of bringing people together and supporting their happiness and emotional well-being, and that’s never more evident than during the beginning of summer when fun with family and friends is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.”

What’s your favorite type of candy? KX will be hosting a Twitter poll to search for North Dakota’s favorite summer sweets. Vote for yours on our official Twitter page (and don’t forget to follow it, while you’re there!).