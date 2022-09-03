Movie-theater operators and popcorn suppliers say there could be a popcorn shortage in the near future. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

September 3rd is known as National Cinema Day.

This day is being celebrated to mark the successful opening of movie theatres post the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Cinema Day will be observed as a drive to bring back audiences to the theatres.

On this day local theaters are offering three-dollar movie tickets.

Snacks and drinks are also at discounted prices.

There is still time to catch a good movie so be sure to check with your local theatre to see if they are participating in National Cinema Day.