September 3rd is known as National Cinema Day. 

This day is being celebrated to mark the successful opening of movie theatres post the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The National Cinema Day will be observed as a drive to bring back audiences to the theatres. 

On this day local theaters are offering three-dollar movie tickets. 

Snacks and drinks are also at discounted prices. 

There is still time to catch a good movie so be sure to check with your local theatre to see if they are participating in National Cinema Day. 