September 3rd is known as National Cinema Day.
This day is being celebrated to mark the successful opening of movie theatres post the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The National Cinema Day will be observed as a drive to bring back audiences to the theatres.
On this day local theaters are offering three-dollar movie tickets.
Snacks and drinks are also at discounted prices.
There is still time to catch a good movie so be sure to check with your local theatre to see if they are participating in National Cinema Day.