Today we celebrate spending quality time with our dads any way they choose.

Welcome to June 19th on the National Day Calendar. Father’s Day was made for honoring the guy in your life who taught you how to fish or ride a bike.

Maybe you have not always seen eye to eye, but just for today give your dad the celebration of his choice. Fortunately, there is something for everyone.

If your dad likes to lay around on the couch and eat lasagna, you could celebrate National Garfield the Cat Day together.

Or fire up the grill and cook turkey burgers for National Turkey Lovers Day.

And if your dad likes gadgets there’s always National Watch Day to inspire some new gear as a gift.

No matter how you celebrate Father’s Day, spending quality time together is the very best present of all.