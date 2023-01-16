President Johnson once called Martin Luther King Jr. the apostle of nonviolence because of his legendary service through civil disobedience.



As a clergyman, activist and leader of the civil rights movement, Dr. King is perhaps best known for his “I Have A Dream” speech.



Hallowed in our history books as one of the all time greats, this speech was almost heard by no one.



Right before the event the sound system was sabotaged and reportedly fixed on orders by Attorney General Robert Kennedy.



What’s more, King had not planned to share the dream, but improvised this portion upon the encouragement from singer Mahalia Jackson.



On Martin Luther King Jr Day we honor the unifying spirit of a man who changed the world by speaking from his heart.