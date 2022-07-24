Today we celebrate the woman who made aeronautic history.

At age 10, Amelia Mary Earhart knew she wanted to fly an airplane.

While women in her day were not supposed to do such things, this adventurous tomboy saved up and bought a bright yellow biplane called The Canary.

From then on, she blazed a trail across the sky.

Charles Lindbergh was the first to complete a solo flight across the Atlantic, but Earhart was the first woman to achieve this mission four years later.

Her flight was fraught with complications and after more than 14 hours she landed in Derry, Ireland.

This earned her the United States Distinguished Flying Cross.

Throughout her life, Earhart broke many records, and her disappearance in 1937 while circumnavigating the globe remains a tragic mystery.

On National Amelia Earhart Day, celebrate this pioneer who inspired the world with her love of aviation.