Today we celebrate the worlds favorite comfort food and a strange variety from Sweden.

Welcome to June 4th on the National Day Calendar.

Today we celebrate an ooey, gooey comfort food, delicious cheese!

This all time favorite can be found in every corner of the world, though its made from a variety of ingredients. One of the rarest of these is the cheese thats made from moose milk.

At the Elk House farm in Sweden, it takes three moose to produce milk at the rate of 5 liters a day between May and September.

But at a price tag of 500 dollars per pound for the finished cheese, its definitely worth all the trouble.

Kinda makes good old cheddar seem like a bargain.

If youre up for adventure visit the Swedish farm on National Cheese Day. Or grab a slab of something a little closer to home.