Today we celebrate a cake with a very long history.

Welcome to July 30th on the National Day Calendar.

Family recipes often get passed down through several generations before anyone thinks to write them down.

According to historical records, the Ancient Greeks invented cheesecake over 4,000 years ago. It was considered a healthy food that was a good source of energy.

So much so that Olympic athletes would eat it before competitions.

Cheesecake was even served as a wedding cake.

But no one thought to write out the recipe until the Greek author Athenaeus did so in the year 230 CE. Though its not the same style of cake we know today, you can still find it online and give it a try.

On National Cheesecake Day, celebrate with your own family recipe and don’t forget to share!