NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Chocolate Covered Pretzel Day

Welcome to October 7th on the National Day Calendar.  

Pretzels have been around since the 6th Century, when they were invented by a Catholic monk, but it took over 900 years before someone gave them an upgrade.

In 1544, a pretzel baker named Herr Franz Joseph Leibniz from Hamburg, Germany, went to the chocolatier next door and they combined their products. And so was born the chocolate covered pretzel.

Bummer for the guy who made the chocolate since his name seems to have been lost to history. But we do know that decades later, Max Rumpolt published a recipe for this treat. Even without a recipe it seems pretty simple: Take a pretzel. Dip it in chocolate. The end.

On National Chocolate Covered Pretzel Day, you can celebrate by making your own simply satisfying treats!

Today we also celebrate National Pumpkin Seed Day, National Walk to School Day, National Frappe Day, National Inner Beauty Day, National LED Light Day, National Coffee With a Cop Day, and National Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day.

