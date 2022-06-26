Today we celebrate the nut that really gets around.

Welcome to June 26th on the National Day Calendar.

If you find yourself walking the beaches of Ireland or the UK, you may be in for a surprise.

Yes, you will see all the usual things like seashells and gulls, but you may also stumble across coconuts. How did these tropical fruits come to be found in such a far-off locale?

As unusual as it may seem, there is a perfectly logical explanation.

Coconuts fall from palm trees in the Caribbean and get caught up in the Gulf Stream.

The current picks up the coconuts and takes them on a journey across the Atlantic of nearly 4,500 miles.

From there they wash up on beaches, much to the surprise of residents and tourists.

On National Coconut Day, enjoy the exotic taste of this adventurous island fruit.