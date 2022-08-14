Today we celebrate an unbreakable code that helped us win the war.

During World War II, the United States military became frustrated as the Japanese cracked every code used by the Allies.

The solution to this problem came from an unlikely source, Native American tribes.

Because many native languages such as Navajo and Comanche were unwritten and spoken only by tribespeople, they became the perfect basis for a new secret code.

Native speakers were sent with army divisions to transmit and decode messages from the field of battle.

The code they created could not be broken and helped change the course of history.

On National Code Talkers Day, we celebrate these unsung heroes of World War II and the top-secret role they played.