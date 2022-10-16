Today we celebrate a Rebel with a wordy cause.

Welcome to October 16th on the National Day Calendar.

Noah Webster is best known for publishing A Compendious Dictionary of the English Language in 1806.

He believed that the English spelling rules were unnecessarily complicated, and this led him to compile the American English ones.

Today we take this for granted today until we run across words such as color with an extra u or center with an re ending.

This task took 27 years to complete and required Webster to learn twenty six languages, including Old English, German, Greek, Latin, Italian, Spanish, French, Hebrew, Arabic, and Sanskrit.

He also added American words such as skunk and squash that did not appear in British dictionaries.

On National Dictionary Day we celebrate the spirit of a rebel with a wordy cause.