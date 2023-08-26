Today we celebrate our furry friends who love us unconditionally.

Welcome to August 26th on the National Day Calendar.

Today is National Dog Day, a day dedicated to honoring man’s best friend and all the joy they bring into our lives.

Founded in 2004 by pet lifestyle expert and author Colleen Paige, the day aims to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, and encourages adoption from local shelters.

Did you know that dogs have been human companions for over 20,000 years?

They have helped us in so many ways from herding livestock, to guiding the blind, to comforting the sick and elderly.

Their loyalty, devotion, and loving spirits truly make them irreplaceable members of our families.

So today, give your four-legged friend an extra belly rub, a longer walk, or maybe even a delicious treat. And if you don’t have a dog, consider adopting or volunteering at a local shelter.