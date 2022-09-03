Today we celebrate topping things off with the perfect chapeau.

Welcome to September 3rd on the National Day Calendar.

The image of the bowler derby immediately calls to mind British gentlemen walking around the streets of London.

But this chapeau was conceived for the countryside.

Edward Cook, a British politician, wanted a hat that was well suited for hunting.

The traditional hats at the time were tall and would be knocked off when walking or riding through trees. Cook wanted something that fit closer to the head and the hat makers at James Lock and Company created the perfect cap, the bowler.

So why is it called a bowler?

Because London hat makers Thomas and William Bowler got the credit for inventing it, even though it was Lock and Company.

During Fall Hat Month, celebrate by dusting off your favorite chapeau, no matter how fancy or casual it may be.