Today we celebrate the cute steak that tastes delicious.

Welcome to August 13th on the National Day Calendar.

If you’ve ever wondered, Where’s the beef? after being served a filet mignon, then it’s probably not the steak for you.

Mignon means cute in French and while filet refers to the most quality cut of the tenderloin, beauty is definitely in the eye of the beholder.

The French use the term filet mignon to describe pork, not steak, so where did this name come from?

Turns out it was an American author, O. Henry who coined the term in his 1906 novel The Four Million.

Apparently, he thought it was a more ironic way to size up a teeny, tiny steak than asking the waiter, Hey, where’s the beef?!

On National Filet Mignon Day, don’t get too cute with the waiter, after all this tenderloin is still delicious!