Now let’s check out our National Day Calendar.

Today we celebrate a chocolate and coconut lovers’ dream.

Welcome to June 11th on the National Day Calendar.

German chocolate cake is a luscious dessert straight from Germany, right?

Nope. The cake is actually named after the man who invented it, Sam German.

The thing that made it stand out from traditional chocolate cakes was its use of sweet, rather than dark baking chocolate.

Plus, the frosting with coconut and pecans.

For years, it was known as Germans Chocolate Cake, but it wasn’t particularly popular until the 1950s when a Dallas, TX newspaper brought it to the public eye.

And somewhere along the way, the apostrophe S got dropped, giving it the somewhat confusing name, we know today.

There is no confusion about how delicious it is though, so go ahead splurge on National German Chocolate Cake Day, with a nice big slice.