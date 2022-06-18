Stop settling for soggy, scraped fingertips on fishing trips when the best waterproof gloves will keep your hands warm, dry and scratch-free.

Today we celebrate a great excuse to get outside and cast a line.

Welcome to June 18th on the National Day Calendar.

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day.

Teach a man to fish, and you can expect him to disappear for hours on end. No, that’s not how the proverb goes, but anyone who has ever stood on the water’s edge with a fishing rod in hand knows it’s a great way to spend an afternoon.

Sure, some people take fishing very seriously and won’t be content unless they reel in the big one.

But plenty of folks are happy to patiently wait for a tug at the end of their line while enjoying the peace of the great outdoors.

Bragging about the one that got away is optional. Today is the perfect excuse to get outside and cast a line.

On National Go Fishing Day, cast your cares aside too as you head on down to the old fishing hole.