Today we celebrate a convenient snack that helps you go the distance.

Welcome to June 12th on the National Day Calendar.

Stopping in at a convenience store is typically about 2 things, getting gas or buying snacks. And many times, that snack is a bag of jerky.

This food once served an important role in global exploration, especially in cold climates.

Fur traders in Canada used jerky and other dried foods because the fresh stuff was often in short supply.

Expeditions to the North and South Poles carried a type of jerky called pemmican because it weighed less and took up less space in their packs.

Plus, it had good nutritional content, perfect for sustaining the explorers on their long treks.

On National Jerky Day, celebrate this delicious snack that can keep you going on your local expeditions.