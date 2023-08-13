NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Welcome to August 13th on the National Day Calendar.

Today, we celebrate International Left Handers Day.

Around 10% of the world’s population is left-handed, and for centuries, they’ve navigated a world designed for the right-handed majority. Whether it’s scissors, desks, or even the simple act of writing, lefties have had to adapt and find their own unique way of doing things.

International Left Handers Day, first observed in 1976, seeks to promote awareness of the difficulties faced by left-handed people in a predominantly right-handed world. It’s also a day to celebrate the unique skills and talents that come with being left-handed. From renowned artists like Leonardo da Vinci to brilliant scientists, like Marie Curie, and even former U.S. President Barack Obama, left-handers have proven that they are just as capable and talented as their right-handed counterparts.

So, let’s take a moment today to appreciate the left-handers in our lives.

They remind us that there’s more than one way to see and interact with the world.