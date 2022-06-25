Real Christmas trees are grown on farms throughout the year rather than being cut from forests.

Today we celebrate Christmas in June.

Welcome to June 25th on the National Day Calendar.

Summer is in full swing, and if the heat is getting to you, take some cool consolation in the fact that Christmas is a mere 6 months away.

It may sound a bit premature to be thinking about the holiday, but this is the perfect time to start planning for Christmas, especially if you are the crafty type.

Why wait til the last minute when you can get a head start on the festivities?

That doesn’t mean you have to stop enjoying your summer.

It means you have more time to get your ducks in a row.

So hang by the pool, and know that you’re way ahead of the game today on National Leon Day.

If you’re confused, don’t be. Leon is just Noel spelled backwards!