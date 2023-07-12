Today we honor the humble yet indispensable paper bag on National Paper Bag Day.



The paper bag as we know it today, with its flat bottom design, was invented in 1871 by a woman named Margaret E. Knight. Knight, often referred to as “the mother of the grocery bag,” created a machine that could automatically fold and glue paper bag bottoms – an invention that greatly increased the efficiency and practicality of paper bags.



Knight’s simple but revolutionary design has had a lasting impact.



Every time we pack our lunch, carry home groceries, or receive a gift in a pretty paper bag, we’re benefiting from her innovation.



And let’s not forget, paper bags are a more eco-friendly option than their plastic counterparts.

So on National Paper Bag Day, let’s appreciate this often-overlooked item for its simplicity, functionality, and environmental friendliness.