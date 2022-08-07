Today we celebrate the oldest military honor that is still awarded today.

Welcome to August 7th on the National Day Calendar.

Purple Heart Day honors the extraordinary men and women who are of the Military Order of The Purple Heart.

George Washington created the Badge of Merit in 1782, which was first awarded to six soldiers of the Revolutionary War.

The modern-day Purple Heart, which bears Washingtons’ image, was given to General Douglas MacArthur in 1944.

MacArthur helped to change the requirements that limit the award to only those wounded or killed in combat.

Today it is estimated that the oldest military honor has been bestowed on nearly 1.9 million people since its creation.

On Purple Heart Day we thank all those who have dedicated their lives in service to our country.