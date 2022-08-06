Today we celebrate the quest for the perfect flavor that landed one boy’s dream on the map.

Welcome to August 6th on the National Day Calendar as we celebrate in Kingman, AZ.

How far would you go to find the perfect flavor?

For 12-year-old Scott Dunton, it all began at the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair.

With one sip of Triple X Root Beer, Scott tasted heaven, and his quest to recreate it began.

For the next three decades, he chased this dream.

Tracking down Mutual Flavors in California, he asked for a recipe that would taste like cream.

It took a few tries, but when Scott added caramel, he struck gold.

The rich, smooth taste has been bottled since 1992.

It even captured Oprah’s attention and she bought a truckload to give away as one of her favorite things.

Today Scotts Old Fashioned Creamy Caramel Root Beer is served at Mr. Dz Diner on Route 66 in a bottomless root beer float.

On National Root Beer Float Day, celebrate one boy’s dream to serve up the Holy Grail of perfect flavor.