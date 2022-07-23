Today we celebrate an ordinary flavor that was once considered exotic.

Welcome to July 23rd on the National Day Calendar.

The International Ice Cream Association has determined that 29 percent of us prefer vanilla over any other flavor.

You may be surprised to learn that chocolate is preferred by only 9 percent. And there was a time when the two flavors were inseparable.

In the Aztec culture, vanilla was added to chocolate drinks for flavor.

Chocolate and its counterpart were then imported to Europe, but it was not until the 17th Century that someone thought to separate them.

An apothecary named Hugh Morgan created chocolate-free treats for Queen Elizabeth I, and vanilla stood on its own at last.

The flavor became wildly popular in France and in the 1780s the American Minister in Paris took great interest in this exotic taste.

This was, of course, Thomas Jefferson. On National Vanilla Ice Cream Day, celebrate the flavor that stands out from the crowd.

