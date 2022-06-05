Today we celebrate delicious plant based options for your next cookout.

Welcome to June 5th on the National Day Calendar.

It used to be that vegetarians were a bit on the outside of cookouts.

Sure, there were veggie burgers, but they were made of beans or soy and most of the time they didnt hold up on the grill.

So maybe you ended up eating some potato salad or maybe a roll with cheese on it.

But now there are options for people who avoid animal protein with plant based burgers that taste like actual meat.

Thanks to the Impossible Burger and similar brands, non meat eaters can feel more included at backyard barbecues.

On National Veggie Burger Day, celebrate the plant based stuff you can really sink your teeth into.