Around 1900 the largest ship in the world struck an iceberg in the North Atlantic and sank.

The lives of countless passengers were claimed in the disaster. This story sounds familiar to anyone who has seen the film Titanic, but it’s actually the plot of a novel by Morgan Robertson called The Wreck Of The Titan.

Astonishingly, this book was written 14 years before the real life sinking of the Titanic and the similarities are eerie to say the least!

Both ships were about the same size.

They sank in the same part of the Atlantic during the month of April and many passengers died in the icy waters due to the lack of available lifeboats.

On National Titanic Remembrance Day, we honor the memory of the 1,500 souls who perished and continue to marvel at the unusual coincidence that makes it all the more somber.