BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) —Today, we pause to honor and remember the brave individuals who’ve served in our military.

Welcome to November 11th on the National Day Calendar.

Veterans Day is a solemn occasion, a day to express our deep gratitude to those who’ve put on a uniform in defense of our freedoms.

Originating as Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I, it was a day to honor the peace achieved and the heroes of that conflict.

In 1954, it was renamed Veterans Day in the United States to honor all veterans from all wars.

Across the nation, parades, ceremonies, and moments of silence are observed.

Schools and communities come together to recognize the invaluable contributions of our military men and women.

If you know a veteran, take a moment today to thank them. Their commitment and sacrifice have shaped the world we live in and protected the liberties we often take for granted.