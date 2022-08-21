Today is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration recognizes this day by joining the many voices dedicated to educating the public on the serious dangers of fentanyl poisoning.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

It is inexpensive, widely available, highly addictive and can be lethal.

Drug traffickers are increasingly mixing fentanyl with other drugs,in powder and pill form, to drive addiction and create repeat customers.

According to the CDC, over 107-thousand people in the United States will die from drug overdoses and poisonings in 2021.

67% of those deaths involved opioids like fentanyl.