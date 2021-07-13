National Fry Day 2021: Where you can find the deals on french fries

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tuesday, July 13, is National French Fries Day. There are several restaurants offering deals to help you celebrate.

National Fry Day 2021:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories