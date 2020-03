A day I think we can all get behind… It’s National Napping Day.

National Napping Day recognizes our need the day following the return of Daylight Saving Time. Not only does the observance encourage a nap, it reminds us that there’s no shame in taking one either.

How can you observe National Napping Day? Well, catch some Zzz’s! You can also take a picture and upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #NationalNappingDay to show how you, and the people around you, are participating!